Flip The Dang Commitment, Bobo!

Early National Signing Day is tomorrow and, as usual, we’ll have a full day of coverage here at Dawg Sports as Kirby Smart and his staff finish up another stellar recruiting class. It’s always a great day to see so many future Bulldogs make official that Athens will be their new home.

Monday evening brought the news that a well-traveled Bulldog legacy will be joining them, as Auburn (AL) offensive lineman Drew Bobo announced that he’s flipping his commitment from the (sort of) hometown Plainsmen to the (spiritual) hometown Bulldogs.

Drew is of course the son of former UGA QB, offensive coordinator, and fan favorite Mike Bobo. Like a lot of coaches’ kids, he’s had to get used to unfamiliar surroundings. Bobo played his freshman and sophomore years in Colorado as his dad coached at Colorado State, played his junior season in Columbia, South Carolina, and his senior season at Auburn.

The younger Bobo is not the most highly-rated recruit in this class to be sure. The 247Sports Composite has him as a three star, the 637th highest rated prospect in the nation and the 55th ranked offensive tackle. And if we’re honest, Bobo’s list of offers is solid, but not spectacular, with tenders from Auburn, Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Coastal Carolina. We did not beat out the best football programs in America for Drew Bobo. That being said, I’m pretty excited to have him in this class.

Bobo’s senior highlights, like those of most major college offensive line recruits, consist of him mangling much smaller young men over and over again. At 6’5, 300 pounds Drew is a good bit bigger than his old man. He may actually be faster in a foot race, too. He also has longer arms, and a pretty solid lower body build. He’s a little soft around the middle, but not to the point that he’s going to require serious body reshaping. With college strength & conditioning and as he matures into his body Drew should develop into a solid 6’5, 320 pounder. If he can keep/improve his feet he has a good bit of upside as an interior lineman.

It’s a bit of a cliche, but Bobo is also a coach’s kid. You can tell from the above highlights that he’s an every snap player with a bit of a mean streak (he might have gotten that from dad, who was pretty competitive in his day). I’d expect him to have a similar high football IQ. Importantly he’s also been around college football most of his life and has a pretty good appreciation for the rhythms and requirements of it.

All of which is to say that this was an offer to a developmental offensive line prospect with a good bit of upside and very little downside. Georgia has a good bit of depth on the offensive line and, while I expect at least a couple of transfer portal losses, should go into 2022 with no need to play any player from this signing class. If Bobo develops over the course of the next two seasons he could end up being a legitimate steal.

This also does nothing to quell the suspicions of many that Mike Bobo could end up in Athens next season, perhaps in an off-field role. Much as Will Muschamp has seemingly enjoyed being back in Athens as his son plays for the ‘Dawgs, Bobo might have reached a phase of his career where the chance to no longer administer a program is appealing. Time will certainly tell. Until later....

Go ‘Dawgs!!!