Around the SEC Looks At the Carousel and the Portal

It’s SEC Championship Game week, and the Dawgs look to remain atop the college football world and defeat Alabama for the first time since 2007.

It has been quite the week around the SEC. I’m sure you’ve heard about some of these stories, while others may be new. Regardless, let’s run down who is making headlines in the league.

In a shocker, LSU has hired Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to the same position. Kelly is receiving a 10-year, $95 million contract, and at the time of this writing, it is unsure who all will follow him to Baton Rouge. Kelly is a proven winner, but culture fit questions have justifiably arisen.

The Florida Gators have also hired a new head coach. Louisiana coach Billy Napier is now the main man in Gainesville. Napier, a former Saban assistant, has led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a Top 25 ranking this season.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has extended his contract to remain the Wildcats’ head coach, squashing any rumors of a move elsewhere. Stoops’ Wildcats went 9-3 this season, and he is regarded as one of the best coaches in program history.

It’s Transfer Portal season, and several players have entered looking for new schools. Notably, five Auburn players have entered the portal. Their exit could be followed by their head coach’s, as Bryan Harsin’s future at Auburn seems to be cloudy at best.

Speaking of Auburn, they have fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Could he return to Athens this month in an analyst role for the Playoff?

Texas A&M received a commitment from five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart combines with number one pocket-passer QB Conner Weigman and number one overall recruit DT Walter Nolen to form quite the class for coach Jimbo Fisher.

Beat Bama. GO DAWGS!!!