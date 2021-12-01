NFL Dawgs Update

The NFL season is on the cusp of its final month or so, and the performances by NFL Dawgs on football’s biggest stage continue.

Here is a glance at the most recent standouts.

The Patriots and Titans game matched a pair of former Georgia centers, David Andrews and Ben Jones, but the Patriots eased past the Titans, 36-13. New England had Andrews and Isaiah Wynn on its offensive line with Ben Jones for the Titans, who also got five tackles from Monty Rice.

In the Ravens 16-10 win against the Browns, Justin Houston had two tackles while for Cleveland, Nick Chubb had 23 receiving yards and 16 on the ground.

The Giants took down the Eagles 13-7, a win helped by Tae Crowder’s first career interception, Lorenzo Carter had a tackle with Azeez Ojulari having five and JR Reed having six.

Andrew Thomas played all 60 offensive snaps at tackle...and another former Bulldog is also headed to the Giants...

The #Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, source said. He'd been on the #Bills practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

On Thanksgiving Day, Alec Ogletree had five tackles and Roquan Smith had three before exiting with an injury, the same fate that met D’Andre Swift

In an offensive slugfest, Eric Stokes had three tackles and two defended passes for the Packers as they beat the Rams, 36-28. For the Rams, Leonard Floyd had two tackles and Sony Michel rushed for 14 yards. The Rams lost despite 302 yards passing and three touchdowns from Matthew Stafford.

Charlie Woerner had an 11-yard catch in the Niners’ 34-26 win against the Vikings.

If nothing else, Tyson Campbell is helping the Jaguars realize defensive back is not a huge position of need. He had his first career interception in a 21-14 loss to the Falcons and had three tackles and two defended passes.