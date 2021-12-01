Well we’ve finally reached Championship Weekend! The beginning of the end! As we’ve known for a few weeks now, your #1 Georgia Bulldogs will be taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta. Obviously, it had to be this way. The final battle before Kirby completes his transformation into Mecha Kirby. And you are in for quite a treat as all the action will be beamed straight into your earholes in the sultry whispers of one Mr. Gary Danielson. Joy of joys.

But there are also plenty of thrilling matchups surrounding the main event. So let’s take a look at what we’ll all be getting up to this weekend!

Your Conference Championship Week College Football TV Schedule

CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

FRIDAY

#10 Oregon Ducks vs. #15 Utah Utes - PAC-12CG - 8:00 P.M. - ABC

The Pac-12 is once again on the outside of the playoff race, looking in. And Lincoln Riley thinks he’s the solution to that! *laughs until oxygen-deprivation sets in* Anyway, watch what will be an entertaining, if entirely inconsequential, Friday night game.

SATURDAY NOON

#9 Baylor Bears vs. #5 Oklahoma State Cowboys - BIGXIICG - 12:00 P.M. - ABC

I’m really starting to think that the favored teams are going to win across the board on Saturday... with the exception of this game. This game I have no clue about. Anytime Mike Gundy is involved, and particularly anytime the stakes are high, trying to predict what might happen is just an absolute crap shoot. Tune in to find out how off-the-rails it goes this time.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #3 Alabama Crimson Tide - SECCG- 4:00 P.M. - CBS

I don’t know that I have anything else I can add to the conversation about these two teams that we’ve been having for years now. So I’ll just say HBTFD and FTMF!

SATURDAY EVENING

#15 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. #2 Michigan Wolverines - B1GCG - 8:00 P.M. FOX

I would love to see Iowa pull off an upset here, if only so I can watch the last tiny sliver of joy leave Jim Harbaugh’s face as the clock hits zero. But Kirk Ferentz is still the coach at Iowa as far as I’m aware (I haven’t checked Twitter yet this morning), so it looks like we may just have to take Lil’ Jimmy out ourselves.

SATURDAY LATE

USC Trojans @ California Golden Bears - 10:00 P.M. - FS1

Your absolute last chance for some Pac-12 After Dark action!

That’s all for now, folks. Time to initiate a changing of the guard in the SEC, baby!

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!