Tuesday Dawg Bites Sees No QB Rift

There are two worlds - the one inside the Georgia program and its outside.

Outside the walls of the locker room, it’s not hard to find gnashing of teeth over who should be under center at quarterback for Georgia. Some can’t wait to see JT Daniels bury Stetson Bennett on the depth chart. To others, it’s an affront to every hard-working player ever to strap to pads on if you slander the ability of Bennett.

But if there’s a rift in the Georgia locker room, it does not show, partially why in the end, who plays QB for the Dawgs may not matter. Georgia does not have a quarterback controversy (sorry, national media). It has a quarterback situation - there’s a huge difference.

The Banner-Herald has a more detailed look at the...situation.

You’d assume that an early signing period has to drive coaches like Kirby Smart who relish recruiting made as it clashes conference title game prep with the early signing day. It’s also cranking up the burn under the hot seat of assistant and other coaches whose teams have change on the horizon.

First, Florida has regrettably let go of Todd Grantham among its staff changes, elevating former Georgia player Christian Robinson to defensive coordinator.

Florida announces linebackers coach Christian Robinson will assume defensive play-calling duties in wake of Todd Grantham's firing. — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) November 8, 2021

Nebraska has sent multiple assistants packing, following the lead of Florida in apparently hoping a refreshed staff will help an embattled coach turn things around next year.

BREAKING: Major offensive changes for @HuskerFBNation going forward, with the firing of the following assistant coaches: pic.twitter.com/zuXCQdzICE — Christian Wagner (@presidentwagner) November 8, 2021

This much is certain. That a lame duck coaching staff finishing out a season may be going the way of the fullback.

Speaking of the Gators and Anthony Richardson, they apparently do not know the music of John Michael Montgomery, who reminded us that “Life’s a dance, you learn as you grow.”

This is not meant to diminish wins over Kentucky and Auburn, but Tennessee’s offense will be the best to date Georgia has faced. Sure, Georgia has seen good offensive talent in those wins and against Arkansas, but not of the explosive nature of the Volunteers, who can score quickly on multiple occasions.

The fact that the Dawgs did not exactly start well the last two games does not help matters if you grew up listening to Larry Munson, either. Between the recent trends, it being a Neyland crowd that’ll think it can see a huge win, and the fact that Josh Heupel is the right coach that UT accidentally fell into, similar to Sam Pittman at Arkansas, Georgia could be in for its biggest scare of the season, and DawgNation goes into more on Georgia’s concerns.

With Charleston Southern and Tech before Atlanta, this team could stand to have its cage rattled, and UT could be the perfect team to provide that favor.

Go Dawgs!