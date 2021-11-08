Monday ‘Dawg Bites: Goodnight, Sweet Rage Monster

Another Monday, another game week to jump into. But before you get down to keeping the main thing the main thing, here’s what’s going on in Bulldog Nation.

First, there’s the news that Florida coach Dan Mullen is reportedly jettisoning our old friend Todd “the Emotional Blitzer” Grantham from his staff after the Gators’ 40-17 loss to South Carolina. It was Florida’s third loss in a row and drops the Gainesvillains to 4-5 on the season.

While Florida has given up 41.0 points per game over its disappointing three game stretch and still couldn’t stop a counter with napalm, dynamite, and Mike Singletary playing middle linebacker, this looks like a gambit to buy time to get things fixed. It also feels a little like the move of a coach who’s been told “somebody is getting fired. It’s either them or you.”

Speaking of bad news for Dan Mullen (which to my way of thinking is some of the best news out there), blue chip cornerback Julian Humphries appears set to announce his college decision in the upcoming days. You may remember Humphries as one of the several in-demand college recruits who had been committed to Florida. He’s now strongly considering Georgia. But then who isn’t?

This is also a good time to remind you that Early National Signing Day is less than a month away. While we’re obviously sort of preoccupied with action on the field, look for a slight pickup in recruiting coverage over the next few weeks.

Looking back at the Missouri win, it was obvious to anyone watching closely that Mizzou came in not wanting to allow Georgia to beat them on the ground. Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed as much afterward.

Looking forward, Georgia is a 21 point road favorite against the Volunteers of Tennessee, which on first blush sounds about right to me. Tennessee is going to be the biggest challenge the UGA defense has faced all season. The Vols topped Kentucky 45-42 in a game in which Josh Heupel’s team rolled up 461 yards on only 47 offensive snaps.

The Tennessee defense on the other hand gave up 612 yards to the Wildcats, who ran 99 plays and held the ball for 46:08 in a loss, which makes almost no sense. Will all those snaps have tenderized the Vols for the ‘Dawgs? I’d like to think so.

We’ll be back with more ‘Dawg coverage later. Until then....

Go ‘Dawgs!!!