Bulldogs Pick Up Commit From DT Shone Washington

If you were an elite high school defensive tackle why wouldn’t you want to come play at Georgia for Tray Scott? It sounds like Louisiana standout Shone Washington couldn’t think of a good reason to say no, and this evening announced his commitment to the Red and Black.

Washington had been committed to the home State Bayou Bengals early in the process, but backed off that commitment in January. Georgia offered him in March, stayed in contact, and appears to have given him the green light to commit publicly following his official visit for the Charleston Southern game.

‘ The 6’4, 305 pound Washington isn’t quite as massive as Jordan Davis, but his body type reminds me a little of Devonte Wyatt, a pretty good comparison in and of itself. Washington has a solid first step, and plays with good pad level for a taller defensive lineman. He also pursues plays down the line well. I’d expect him to play inside anywhere from head up on the center out to a five technique.

While Washington may not be the highest rated recruit in Georgia’s 2022 signing class, he’s a player Georgia’s made a priority for awhile. He’s precisely the type of player the Bulldogs want attacking offenses from the middle. Washington appears set to graduate early and plans to enroll in December.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but Washington’s pledge pushes Georgia just a little further out in front for the top signing class of 2022, There’s still a lot of moving parts to the class, however. In fact, this commitment lends some support to rumors that Tift County defensive tackle Tyre West, a longtime Commit, might end up elsewhere. But at this point Kirby Smart and his staff are once agin putting the finishing touches on a momentous group.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!