Homefield Black Friday Sale Held Over To Cyber Monday

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

I know you all are very busy respecting the Alabama Crimson Tide wholly and unquestionably, but if you’re looking to take advantage of some Cyber Monday deals the good folks at Homefield Apparel are still giving storewide discounts of 20% on all the best vintage college sports designs affixed to ultra-modern comfy clothing, like this awesome gray classic hoodie.

You can also pick up UC-Irvine gear for the Anteater fan in your family. Or some Florida gear. Just kidding, nobody wants that. But for all your other college gear needs hit ‘em up.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!