Monday ‘Dawg Bites Just Respects The Heck Out Of The Crimson Tide

Your Georgia Bulldogs are 12-0 and about to begin the real season. You’ve spent the better part of the past week gorging on turkey and schadenfreude. That means if you’re like most of us you’ve got about four hours of productive work in you this week. Let’s go ahead and attack the news of the day so you can get started on that.

The Bulldogs are currently pegged as a 6.5 point favorite over the Crimson Tide, which seems reasonable given what we’.’be seen from the two teams over the past few weeks. I do not however relish facing a Crimson Tide team that’s had Nick Saban telling them for a solid week how disrespected they are.

Over At Roll Bama Roll, SB Nation’s fine Alabama-centric site, Gump Nation is pleased with the fight their team showed in getting a win over Auburn but recognize that the Tide have to play their most complete football in a while to win again in Atlanta. This Tide squad is a dangerous football team with playmakers all over. But I must confess, I like it when the general drift of Alabama fan comparison is back toward Terrance Cody blocking a field goal against Tennessee to save their season rather than last year’s dominant group.

The biggest issue for the Tide was, as it has been for much of the season, an uncharacteristically permeable offensive line that surrendered 7 sacks and 17 no gain or lost yardage plays to an Auburn front that is good, but not great. We’re used to the Tide offensive front gelling into a single, horrifying beast by this point in the season. But graduation and injuries have made this Bama front five more vulnerable than any we’ve seen in Tuscaloosa in years.

Kirby Smart had just the nicest things to say about the Tide Sunday night during his first media availability of SEC Championship week. Smart noted that yes, Georgia has lost six in a row to Alabama, and yes the ‘Dawgs have led the last five of them at the half before losing. But no, this game has nothing to do with those games whatsoever. I guess that’s one man’s opinion.

In non-football news, we have a men’s basketball team. I don’t want to talk about it.

We also have a women’s team which just crushed Marquette in the finals of the Daytona Beach Invitational to go to 6-0 in the season. I’m glad to talk about this team all you want. Until later...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!