The Winning Smart Victory Post: The Thanksgiving Edition

(Yawn)……oh, wait! It’s that time again? (checks watch) Yep. Time to write another(!) Victory Post!!

Since this has been Thanksgiving weekend, I do want to take a moment to thank the regular writers at Dawgsports who graciously allowed me to take over this post when our beloved Housemother passed. It has been an honor and privilege to take over for her in this arena. Your comments have been kind also, thank you for that. Now, back to our regularly scheduled Victory Post….

Noon starts can sometimes see teams start flat, or take time to get going, but that wasn’t the case yesterday at the latest edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. The Dawgs played disciplined old-fashioned football. No penalties. No turnovers. 45 unanswered points. There was no denying the inevitable. Despite my daughter’s pleas for points (‘but you have so MANY’), the Junkyard Dawgs refused. Personally, I would have been happy to hang a hundred on them (we still owe them for last year, amirite?), but that wasn’t necessary. Our undisputed number ONE UGA Bulldogs capped off a perfect regular season yesterday against the North Avenue Trade School NATS.

It is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 78th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 64-14 record and a 0.8205 winning percentage, having carded his sixty-fourth win overall over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 78th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Clemson in the third game of the 1971 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 52-22-4 and 0.6923 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 61-17 (0.7821) after a win over Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A bowl.

Seventy-eight games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is three games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 12 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!