MVDs: Gnat Swatting Edition

You don’t gut out a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow.......

Oh who am I kidding? This Tech team couldn’t beat a decent football team is Geoff Collins’ shoe lift collection depended on it. Nevertheless, several ‘Dawgs in fact stepped up in this beat down, and they deserve recognition. They are your MVDs: the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 45-0 shellacking of the North Avenue Trade School.

Offense: Brock Bowers. No-brainer here. The freshman tight end showed the Mackey Award committee just how bone-headed the decision to leave him off their list of finalists was. 3 catches for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns was a heck of an effort for the guy who now holds the UGA record for touchdown receptions in a season by a tight end and receiving yards by a freshman. Having him for two more years just feels like cheating.

Defense: Nakobe Dean. Sure Dean led the team in total tackles with 6, and he also notched half a sack along with Quay Walker. But I’m giving him the nod mainly because of this first quarter hit in which Tech QB Jordan Yates’ soul momentarily left his body.

In the words of Sheriff Buford T. Justice, that’s what we call “an attention getter.”

Special Teams: Jack Podlesny. Jake Camarda has one punt for all of 32 yards. Georgia never actually attempted to return a kickoff. But Hot Pod nailed a 38 yard field goal and hit all 6 of his extra points, which is as close to perfect placekicking as you’re gonna get.

Who’d I miss? Who deserves an honorable mention? Be sure to let me know in the comments, and....

Go ‘Dawgs!!!