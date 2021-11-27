Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0: Bowers, Bennett Blast Dawgs Toward Atlanta

Stetson Bennett threw for a crisp 255 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 of them to Brock Bowers, as Georgia wrapped up its first 12-0 start to a season since 1980.

There may be a team out there that can beat the Bulldogs, but it darn sure wasn’t this hapless Yellow Jacket squad, which will finish 3-9 for the third consecutive season under certified culture changer Geoff Collins. The Bulldogs once again checked all the boxes they wanted to. Kirby Smart wanted to get off to a solid start against an outmatched opponent, and his Dawgs scored on their first four possessions. He wanted to play a clean, focused football game. Not only did the Bulldogs not have a single turnover or give up any points, they didn’t even get flagged for a single, solitary penalty.

And while Smart didn’t publicly say so, you have to believe he also wanted to see noted bug-swatter George Pickens get on the field for some meaningful snaps. Pickens tallied only one catch for 5 yards, but his presence gives Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding one more thing to think about for next week.

Next week of course is when this season really begins for Georgia. It’s difficult to imagine a scenario in which the College Football Playoff does not include Georgia, especially with the demolition derby which has taken place behind the Red and Black. But at stake in Atlanta is not only the SEC Championship, but the chance to exorcise a Crimson clad demon that has dogged Bulldog fans for over a decade.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!