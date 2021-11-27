Rivalry Week Evening Open Thread: Watching Others Dislike Each Other All Over The Dial

It’s rivalry week, when teams across America play their most bitter instate rivals. I’m not sure why we didn’t play Georgia Southern, or Kennesaw, or maybe Mercer and instead dismembered a trade school from Atlanta. But it was pretty fun I guess.

Now let’s turn our attention to the rancorous gridiron feuds of others. RedCrake has your full schedule here, but highlights in the 3:30 hour include the Iron Bowl (CBS), with Alabama looking to also dispatch a wounded instate rival on the way to Atlanta. Oregon State travels to #11 Oregon (ESPN) for what should be a pretty entertaining football game in its own right.

The evening lineup is headlined by Bedlam, with Oklahoma State taking on the Sooners while nursing an outside shot at a college football playoff spot (ABC). There’s also South Carolina taking on Clemson in a matchup the Gamecocks are unlikely to win, though it would be hilarious if they did (SEC Network).

And if you’re up late polishing off Thanksgiving leftovers you can also tuck into BYU/Southern Cal At 10:30 on ESPN. It’s a solid slate o’ old-fashioned hate for your viewing pleasure. As usual we will be popping in with your customary Postgame lineup. But for now be nice, play pretty, and...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!