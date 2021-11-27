Third Quarter Open Thread

Sometimes you look at the halftime stats and are surprised by what you see on the scoreboard.

Not today. Georgia leads 272 to 67 in total yardage. 12 to 5 in first downs. And 24-0 on the scoreboard. Admittedly almost a third of Georgia’s offensive output came on one Brock Bowers rocket launch through the Tech secondary for a 77 yard touchdown. But it feels like the ‘Dawgs aren’t really opening up the taps today and realize they don’t need to.

It’s time to close this one out.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!