Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It's another beautiful, crisp fall morning here just outside Athens. And what's more, it's Hate Week and your #1 Georgia Bulldogs will be dismantling the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in just a few hours time.

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

As you might imagine, between Thanksgiving and Black Friday shenanigans, it’s been a quiet few days in Dawg Nation on the news front. But we do still have a few tidbits worth perusing...

Let’s start off with the injury report for today’s game. While I’m fine with anyone who is ready to do so getting some full speed game reps, I hope they can get in and get out quickly to rest up and continue healing for next week.

As mentioned above, George Pickens may be seeing the field for the first time this season against the Yellow Jackets. I, for one, wouldn’t mind seeing Pickens rough up Georgia Tech’s secondary... provided that he’s truly recovered and that he does so in a way that doesn’t get him suspended... Like, say, tossing the frail body of a Yellow Jacket defender that decided to write some checks with his mouth that his body couldn’t cash into a brick wall.

Bulldawg Illustrated has a few Dawgs you should keep an eye on in today’s game.

On the recruiting front, highly-touted player Elias Ricks has entered the transfer portal out of LSU and has Georgia among his finalists.

Finally, heading to the hardwood, your undefeated Lady Dawgs took out previously unbeaten Notre Dame. Here’s a breakdown of the result.

