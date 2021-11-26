Homefield Apparel Black Friday Sale: Get Your ‘Dawg Gear At A ‘Dawg Gone Discount

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Homefield Apparel and their line of comfortable collegiate-licensed casual wear. And while I still wear my Colorado School of Mines t-shirt to the envy and occasional confusion of my neighbors, I was thrilled when they came out with their initial UGA offerings this summer.

In fact, I wore a red Homefield shirt to the Kentucky game and exchanged knowing nods with fellow fans sporting the “Bulldog golfing” tee and the UGA baseball jersey tee. Also, we beat a top ten opponent soundly that day. This cannot possibly be a coincidence.

Now you can pick up your own UGA licenses throwback apparel at a great price. Homefield is offering a 20% discount for Black Friday, and running the sale through Monday, November 29th. Homefield gear is the perfect gift for the college sports fan in your life (heck, even Georgia Tech fans). And this holiday season the Homefield team is bringing back some of their classic hits, like the gray triblend crewneck and hoodies.

Plus if you’re worried about global supply chain disruptions you could take a lot worse gambles than ordering gear from your friendly athletic purveyor in Indianapolis, Indiana. That being said, I’d order sooner rather than later as I suspect the folks at Homefield are going to be busier than Santa’s elves this year.

So be sure to pick up some high quality, maximum comfort Homefield Apparel gear this holiday season, and tell ‘em MaconDawg sent you.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

