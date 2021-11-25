Dawg Sports Live: Ga Tech Preview and all of Rivalry Week

Dawg Sports Live is ready from your tryptophan hangover. Graham and Josh look at the impending mismatch on the flats. Graham doesn't see any threat for Tech to move the ball at all. Too much talent on this defense against an offense that played below their opponents average. The wheels have fallen off the Ramblin’ Wreck’s defense. Boston College, Miami, and Notre Dame have all average over 10 yards an attempt through the air.

Graham goes through the weekend’s games and has a ton of picks. Subscribe and share. Both Graham and I are very thankful for you guys supporting and being apart of the show. Enjoy the holiday and stay tuned for our SEC Championship Shows that will get you ready for the game.

Go Dawgs!!

Here are some the graphics we used on the show.

Here are Graham’s picks and some accompanying metrics. For recreational purposes only.