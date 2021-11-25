Happy Thanksgiving from Dawg Sports!

It’s that time of year once again, the day for all of us to give thanks for the blessings we have received through the year. As Georgia Bulldog fans, we’ve got even more to be thankful for this year than usual.

Dave shared his excellent list in this morning’s Dawg Bites, and there’s a good bit of expected overlap with what I’m thankful for, and what you are. Mine may be just a little more schadenfreudey.

I’m obviously thankful for a defense that is in a truly historical run.

I’m truly thankful for Stetson Bennett taking off for a first down then popping up with a grin.

I’m thankful that I haven’t had to go back and delete any tweets arguing that Dan Mullen is a better football coach than Kirby Smart.

I’m thankful that Geoff Collins did indeed change the culture on the Flats. Under Paul Johnson Tech fans were clamoring for division titles, now they’d give their best pocket protector for a bowl game.

I’m more than a little thankful that Kirby Smart took on the years long task of molding a championship program without shortcuts.

I’m thankful that I didn’t wake up with an Auburn degree in my wall this morning. It’s a rotten day to be hoping for a promotion to the fry cooker.

I’m thankful the Atlanta Braves are your 2021 World Series champions.

I’m thankful for country barbecue joints where they put sweet tea pitchers on the table and pictures of Waylon Jennings on the wall.

I’m thankful for Shane Beamer getting South Carolina just good enough to keep Gamecock fans miserably hopeful for the next four years.

I’m thankful that Kirby Smart is going to be out recruiting tomorrow night.

I’m thankful for Jordan Davis deciding that one more year in Athens isn’t the worst way to kill some time.

I’m thankful that we’re not covering a football head coaching search and if all goes as planned won’t again for another 15 years or more.

For the 16th year running (which is mind boggling in its own right) I’m thankful for the folks who write here at Dawg Sports. They’re smart, they’re funny, and they hate Auburn. What more could you ask for?

And once again, I’m thankful for all of you. You’re the reason this place exists and persists. Whatever happens for the remainder of this football season and whatever comes after, I’m glad we get to share it with y’all. Until later...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!