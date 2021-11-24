Around the SEC Sows Kindness

Georgia heads into Rivalry Week as five touchdown favorites against Georgia Tech. What?! Twentyish years ago, the Dawgs were losing three straight to the Joe Hamilton led Yellow Jackets. Now, UGA has won 16 of 19 against Tech, ranked #1, and are huge favorites to move to 12-0.

There are much more intriguing games to neutrals this week in the SEC. Can Auburn upset Alabama at home for the third straight time and fourth time in five tries? Is Ole Miss going to make it a 10-win regular season? Will Florida win a game and be bowl eligible?

Let’s round up the news leading up to the final regular season weekend of the year:

As has been reported, Florida has parted ways with coach Dan Mullen. One favorite emerging to become the next Gator head coach is Billy Napier, the former Nick Saban assistant and current Louisiana head coach.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has declared his intentions to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The move is not a surprising one – Corral is projected to be a first round selection and maybe the first QB off the board.

LSU cornerback Eli Ricks has entered the transfer portal. Ricks was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was having a standout season prior to his injury. Georgia will certainly be one of the teams recruiting Ricks.

Rumors are swirling that Auburn running back Tank Bigsby will also transfer this offseason. Bigsby has had a disappointing 2021 season, ceding carries to freshman Jarquez Hunter.

Finally, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had this to say about Dan Mullen: “My father was a farmer, and there’s an old saying you reap what you sow. If you sow kindness, you reap kindness. If you sow jackass, you reap jackass.” Mic drop.

Wreck Tech. GO DAWGS!!!