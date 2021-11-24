It’s the final week of the regular season. We’ve got ranked teams playing all over the board. We have traditional rivalries and in-state battles. And most importantly, we have Hate Week! Georgia travels to Historic Mark Richt Field, there are hootenannies in Alabama and Mississippi, and deep in the frozen north, An Ohio State University is taking on Khaki Jim’s boys. There are major games Thursday through Saturday, so get your liver ready. It’s going to be amazing.

Let’s get on with it!

Your Week 13 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

THURSDAY

#9 Ole Miss Rebels @ Mississippi State Bulldogs, 7:30 P.M. - ESPN

I know we all think Lane is going to be one of the hot coaches on the market this off-season, but I really could do with a decade or so of Kiffin/Leach Egg Bowls.

FRIDAY

Missouri Tigers @ #25 Arkansas Razorbacks, 3:30 P.M. - CBS

Eli Drinkwitz and MIzzou face off against an Arkansas Razorbacks squad that hung with Alabama longer than most anticipated. In the past, I wouldn’t have cared much about the Battle Line Rivalry, but such is the magical influence of Sam Pittman, most likeable coach in America.

SATURDAY NOON

#1 Georgia Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 12:00 P.M. - ABC

I was always gonna tell you to watch the Dawgs. After all, there are few pleasures in life greater than basking in your enemy’s pleas for mercy. That said, go ahead and get Ohio State/Michigan pulled up on your phone.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide @ Auburn Tigers, 3:30 P.M. - CBS

It’s gotta be the Iron Bowl, right? I mean, by all accounts, Alabama should absolutely steamroll the Tigers. But weird things happen in far East Alabama come the end of November... and I don’t just mean the intra-family wedding season. Then again, the Tide are likely all up in their feelings about being jumped in the rankings. So you never know. Anything is possible. That’s the fun of the Iron Bowl.

SATURDAY EVENING

#10 Oklahoma Sooners @ #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys, 7:30 P.M. - ABC

It occurs to me that, so far, the list has been entirely SEC-centric. What can I say? The heart wants what it wants. Anyway, here’s some Big 12 nonsense...

SATURDAY LATE

California Golden Bears @ UCLA Bruins, 10:30 P.M. - FS1

Pac-12 After Dark Last Chance Sale! Get it while you can!

That’s all for now, folks. Happy Thanksgiving and Wreck Tech!

Until next time...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!