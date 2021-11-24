 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Dawgs Update

By Lugnut Dawg
NFL: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb made his triumphant return from the COVID-19 list this past week. All he did was rushed for 130 yards in the Browns win against a team led by another UGA running back, Detroit, and D’Andre Swift who had 136 yards and a 57-yard touchdown.

The Ravens squeezed out a 16-13 win against the Bears thanks in part to Justin Houston’s two tackles and a sack, as well as Nick Moore being in for six punts and three field-goal tries as a long snapper.

For the Bears, Roquan Smith had himself a day, leading all NFL players with 17 tackles as Alec Ogletree had seven.

It was a bad day for the Falcons, but good for the Patriots in a 25-0 New England win with David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn being in for every offensive snap.

Chris Conley led the Texans with four catches for 37 yards and Jordan Jenkins logged a tackle in a 22-13 win against a Titans team with Ben Jones at center and Monty Rice having seven tackles.

Mecole Hardman hauled in two passes for 25 yards as the Chiefs beat the Cowboys, 19-9.

Tre McKitty’s seven-yard catch was the first of his career in the Chargers 41-37 win against the Steelers.

Tyson Campbell had three tackles in Jacksonville’s 30-10 loss to the Niners.

With AJ Green having 78 yards receiving, the Cardinals beat the Seahawks, 23-13.

https://twitter.com/MattWaldman/status/1462660496759431171

The Giants may have lost to Tampa 30-10, but there were two bright spots - Tae Crowder’s seven tackles and Andrew Thomas catching...yes catching a touchdown pass. JR Reed also had five tackles and Azeez Ojulari had two.

Isaiah McKenzie had 138 kick return yards in Buffalo’s 41-15 loss to the Colts, and Eric Stokes had four tackles in the Packers loss to the Vikings.

