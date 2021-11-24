NFL Dawgs Update

Nick Chubb made his triumphant return from the COVID-19 list this past week. All he did was rushed for 130 yards in the Browns win against a team led by another UGA running back, Detroit, and D’Andre Swift who had 136 yards and a 57-yard touchdown.

Former UGA RB D'Andre Swift is the 5th player in @Lions history and first since Barry Sanders in 1997 to produce 50-yd touchdowns rushing and receiving in the same season.



3 of the other 4 are Pro Football Hall of Famers (@ESPNStatsInfo) @UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/en165KpGir — J.C. Shelton (@J_Shelton_) November 22, 2021

The Ravens squeezed out a 16-13 win against the Bears thanks in part to Justin Houston’s two tackles and a sack, as well as Nick Moore being in for six punts and three field-goal tries as a long snapper.

For the Bears, Roquan Smith had himself a day, leading all NFL players with 17 tackles as Alec Ogletree had seven.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy said on the Bears Coaches Show that Roquan Smith is "playing some of the best football I have ever seen a middle linebacker play in a long time."



Nagy on Smith: "This guy is extremely motivated. He's out to show why he's the best middle LB in the NFL." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 16, 2021

It was a bad day for the Falcons, but good for the Patriots in a 25-0 New England win with David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn being in for every offensive snap.

Chris Conley led the Texans with four catches for 37 yards and Jordan Jenkins logged a tackle in a 22-13 win against a Titans team with Ben Jones at center and Monty Rice having seven tackles.

Mecole Hardman hauled in two passes for 25 yards as the Chiefs beat the Cowboys, 19-9.

Tre McKitty’s seven-yard catch was the first of his career in the Chargers 41-37 win against the Steelers.

Tyson Campbell had three tackles in Jacksonville’s 30-10 loss to the Niners.

With AJ Green having 78 yards receiving, the Cardinals beat the Seahawks, 23-13.

The Giants may have lost to Tampa 30-10, but there were two bright spots - Tae Crowder’s seven tackles and Andrew Thomas catching...yes catching a touchdown pass. JR Reed also had five tackles and Azeez Ojulari had two.

BIG MAN TD



: @ESPNNFL & Giants App pic.twitter.com/BZokx3nrrS — New York Giants (@Giants) November 23, 2021

Isaiah McKenzie had 138 kick return yards in Buffalo’s 41-15 loss to the Colts, and Eric Stokes had four tackles in the Packers loss to the Vikings.