Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Recognizes the Obsession

Welcome to Wednesday, Bulldog fans! Many of us are in full preparation mode for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some of that may be readying your job or business for an increase in activity; some of that may be the extra steps you take to make the perfect holiday gathering. In any case, the details can make or break you. So you focus on the insignificant, you sweat the small stuff. You develop an Obsession. Which is exactly how the Georgia Tech fanbase feels this time of year. And for that, I salute little brother through the medium of song:

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety.

With sports talk radio and TV filled with conjecture, projections, debates smart and dumb, it’s an unusual feeling to know your team is safely ensconced at the top of the rankings. Where anyone falls on the other spots, with rivalry games (OU/OkSt, tOSU/UM) still deciding fates and conference championships still awaiting, is anyone’s guess. But Dawg Sports has you covered.

College football awards season is heating up, and there are plenty of Georgia Bulldogs named as finalists for various awards.

Naturally Jordan Davis leads the way as one of 3 finalists for the Bronco Nagurski Award, is one of 4 finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, and one of the final 3 for the Outland Trophy.

Nakobe Dean, a fearsome defender in his own right and a finalist for the Butkus Award, is already part of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and was named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy for community service.

We’ve mentioned before that Stetson Bennett IV is in the top 3 for the Burlsworth Trophy.

But there are a couple of notable omissions. Jake Camarda is NOT a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. It might be that only 35 punt attempts kept him out of the required spotlight for consideration (the others had I think 60+ for comparison).

And somehow, Brock Bowers was left out of the finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top Tight End. The fact he has more touchdowns and a better yards per reception I’m sure had nothing to do with it.

Coach Kirby Smart had a post-practice presser today, and provided a few updates:

Chris Smith, George Pickens, and Kendall Milton look to be held out again though Pickens is making progress with the 2nd and 3rd teams in practice. Jamaree Salyer looks to be ready to go.

Kirby likes his momma’s dressing. I think that covers it.

The intrepid young folks at the Red & Black once again compare linebacking corps for the coming opponent.

The Banner-Herald crunched some numbers around the wall Coach Kirby Smart is building around the State of Georgia in football recruiting.

On the hardwood, the Georgia Men’s Basketball team played Monday (UVA) and Tuesday (Northwestern) in the Roman Legends Classic tournament. Both games had the same result. Carry on.

I’m sure there are other interesting tidbits out there concerning Clean Old Fashioned Hate, but I’m not particularly obsessed with the game. Your mileage and “rivalry” feelings may vary. But as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!