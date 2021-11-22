 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dawg Sports Live: Mullen is Out - Bama is in - The guys review the weekend and look ahead

By dawg_stats and DawgOutWest

Not a lot to review from a FCS matchup which saw UGA leisurely get the win, but plenty to discuss from the fallout from the weekend news of Mullen being fired at Florida. Graham has not hid his thoughts on the Florida program and even predicted that change would happen sooner rather than later.

Dawgs also got great news on the recruiting front as former Buckeye commit Jaheim Singletary announced his commitment to Georgia on Sunday. Graham can see this class being one of the best secondary classes in history.

Josh and Graham look ahead to the SEC Championship Game with some stats and first thoughts versus Alabama. Check out the stats breakdown from Sunday and watch they guys discuss it.

Need an audio version? Check out the Dawg Sports Live Podcast episode.

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...