Happy Recruiting Season! ‘Dawgs Land Five Star Florida DB

It started as a bit of a sad afternoon in Bulldog Nation, with the news that the guy who’s helped make some of the biggest victories of the Kirby Smart era possible won’t be around to be kicked around anymore.

Fired



Dan Mullen saying goodbye to his players while the ink dries on his 12 million dollar buy out check . You hate to see it. HE WAS A DAMN GOOD DAWG!!



But fear not. Good news was right around the corner. And it came in the form of a commitment from one of the top remaining targets in Georgia’s 2022 signing class.

Jacksonville native Jaheim Singletary selected the Red and Black over offers from most of the major college football powers, including fellow finalists Florida, LSU, Miami, and Oklahoma. Ranked the #18 player in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Singletary becomes the second highest ranked player in the Bulldogs’ class behind only Jefferson linebacker Malaki Starks.

It’s not hard to see why.

At 6’2, 180 pounds Singletary is long, rangy, and fast. He high points the ball about as well as any player in this class. In addition to explosive aerial ability Singletary also has smooth hips and change of direction for a bigger corner.

Schematically he’s a big, aggressive corner who can be put on an island in man coverage and win battles. But it’s not difficult to imagine him at the Star or playing safety in Georgia’s system due to his physical style.

That’s exactly what Kirby Smart has been recruiting: big, versatile defensive backs who can take away chunks of the field while the front seven eats up opposing backfields.

Singletary’s commitment pushes the Bulldogs’ further into the lead for the nation’s top signing class a couple of weeks out from National Signing Day. Amazingly Singletary might not even be the last five star defensive back in this class, as Georgia is considered by many to be the leader for the nation’s top ranked safety, IMG Academy’s Kamari Wilson, and remains in the running for the #3 safety in the 2022 class, Louisianan Jacoby Mathews.

What’s more, Georgia continues to recruit America’s top cornerback and top overall player, FSU Commit Travis Hunter. Hunter may be a long shot in this class, but at this point are you willing to bet against Kirby Smart? Me neither. Especially not during recruiting season.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!