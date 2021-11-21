Winning Smart Victory Post #63

Senior Day was only a given for Justin Shaffer, Devonte Wyatt and Julian Rochester. Everyone else has at least one year of eligibility left. Head Dawg had this to say: “We’re going to honor those that choose to walk and a lot of them may decide to come back…So, we’re going to have them walk and then make the decision. If they walk twice, great then they have a special opportunity. We’re in different times these days, so I’d rather have them all walk and decide what they want to do than not walk and possibly miss the opportunity.”

The Buccaneers scored their lone touchdown on a wild play that started with a pass (intercepted), then they stripped the ball from Xavian Sorey and ran in for 6 points. I’m certain that Xavian has already been briefed on proper ball security, and that he regrets the error.

Based on my observations, Jordan Davis #99 believes yesterday was his final game at Sanford Stadium. He was the last to enter the stadium from the Dawg Walk, and it was reported he had tears in his eyes. He scored the first of eight (!!!) touchdowns scored against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, and the crowd was incredible when he jumped back into the running back position.

The fact that it took two plays to get him into the end zone just gave everyone an extra opportunity to cheer for him when he jumped back again. Then, at the end of the game, the UGA Redcoat Band gave him his own red coat, and made him an honorary member of the band (Podunk would have approved). I wish I could have hugged his neck, but I never even got close enough to ask for a picture.

Jordan Davis: Defensive Lineman. Running Back. Redcoat. Damn Good Dawg. pic.twitter.com/2iaa3mbYvP — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 20, 2021

It is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 77th game tonight for the Red &Black. He currently boasts a 63-14 record and a 0.8182 winning percentage, having carded his sixty-second win overall over the Tennessee Volunteers.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 77th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Tulane in the second game of the 1971 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 51-22-4 and 0.6883percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 60-17 (0.7792) after a win over Georgia Tech.

Seventy-seven games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is three games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 12 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!