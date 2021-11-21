Charleston Southern MVDs

You don’t just pull out a non-conference win against the vaunted Charleston Southern Buccaneers without a total team effort. But to really put it on one of the two or three fiercest FCS programs in the Charleston, South Carolina metro area you need some players to really step up. Those standouts are your MVDs, the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 56-7 win over Charleston Southern.

Offense: Jordan Davis. Seven Bulldogs scored touchdowns in this one, but big JD’s one yard plunge to kick off the scoring was not only the one that gave the Red and Black the lead, it’s the one that we’ll remember from an otherwise unremarkable day.

Defense: Javon Bullard. Hardly anyone whose name and number you know by heart was even in the game long enough to accrue any big plays. Bullard however continued showing promise in his extended audition for a starting spot in the 2022 secondary. The freshman from Milledgeville tallied 4 solo tackles, 6 in total, and played solid pass defense as well. The Bulldog defense is going to have to replace a lot of players next season. And there’s every reason to think next year’s unit may be merely very good rather than undeniably historic. But seeing guys like Bullard, Dumas-Johnson, Lassiter, Mondon, Sorey and Chambliss leads me to believe that we may be alright.

Special Teams: Jake Camarda. Thanks to some offensive clunkiness (we did play four quarterbacks after all) Camarda got his most extensive work since the opener, punting 5 times for a sterling 48.4 yard average. Even though a couple of those missed dropping inside the twenty, Camarda by and large had the Buccaneers starting in a bad spot all afternoon. Until later...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!