Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7: ‘Dawgs put Bucs out of their misery early.

No one really expected Charleston Southern to hang with the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And while surprises do happen in college football, this Georgia football team has made a season of bringing the inevitability early.

Such was the case this afternoon as the Bulldogs rode a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter to a comfy 56-7 victory.

This is normally the point in a Postgame wrap up where I would highlight some of the significant stats that got us to the outcome we witnessed. That’s not really instructive here. Georgia’s starters were out of the game by halftime and the rest of the game was about getting freshmen some film and career backups some memories. Perhaps the stats that best crystallize this are that reserve tight end Brett Seither (2 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown) was Georgia’s leading receiver and Zamir White had a team leading 83 yards on only 4 carries.

Did it look a little sloppy at times once the starters took a seat? Sure. Could the offensive line have played with a bit more focus? No doubt. But Kirby Smart could have called his score and chose instead to call some rarely used numbers.

More anecdotally, there were some interesting appearances. Georgia’s going to lose a lot at linebacker after this season in terms of talent and experience. But long term Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and Chaz Chambless are all going to be great ball players. And while we know AD Mitchell is likely to be a mainstay in the 2022 receiver rotation, Jackson Meeks also has a lot of potential on the outside if he develops consistency. Also, Jordan Davis scored a touchdown and struck up the band. It was a phenomenal day.

Jordan Davis has been a phenomenal football player. He’s also taken advantage of all the unique things the college experience can offer someone. It has been really fun watching him discover how big the world is pic.twitter.com/KJilooiccZ — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 20, 2021

Georgia now turns its focus to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, currently getting housed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score not dissimilar to the one Georgia just completed.

Beat the rush. Hate Tech early.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!