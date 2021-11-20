Afternoon Open Thread: Let’s Cheer For Dan Mullen, It’ll Be Hilarious

You’ve watched Georgia throttle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 56-7 in Sanford Stadium behind standout efforts from the likes of Mekhi Mewes, Carson Beck, and Cash Jones. Now let’s kick back and watch some other teams play football.

Or, you could also watch the Georgia Tech game.

RedCrake has your full TV schedule here. But early highlights include SMU at #5 Cincinnati right now on ESPN, and Arkansas taking on Bama on CBS. A little later #3 Oregon will travel to #23 Utah in a game with significant playoff implications.

You could also watch Georgia Tech and their porous offensive line get fileted by Notre Dame or Florida hopefully save Dan Mullen’s job against Missouri (or not, also hilarious).

We’ll also have our usual Postgame posting slate up shortly. Until then...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!