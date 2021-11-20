Second Half Open Thread: Let’s Wrap It Up, We Got Some Hatin’ To Do

There’s still a lot of football to be played, but gang I get the feeling that we might pull this one out.

The #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have absolutely dominated a physically overmatched Charleston Southern squad, cruising to a 49-0 halftime lead.

Pick any metric on the stat sheet and it will whisper to you sweetly of a Buccaneer butt-whipping. Georgia holds a commanding lead in first downs (17-3), total yardage (373 to 28), and 3rd/4th Down efficiency (77% converted vs. 10%).

Also, our starting nose tackle has scored a touchdown. Jordan Davis is one of six Bulldogs to get into the end zone, not counting quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels, who’ve each thrown for scores. I for one look forward to the first sustained action of the Jackson Muschamp era in the fourth quarter.

All in all, pretty much what we expected and pretty much what we wanted. Let’s hope for a solid, injury-free second half from the reserves and some guys with no names on the back of their jerseys getting their moment of glory on the Sanford Stadium sod. Let’s finish this one off and get to Clean Old Fashioned Hatin’. We’ve got a whole year’s worth to make up for.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!