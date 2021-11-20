First Half Open Thread

It’s Saturday in Athens!

Not only that, it’s Senior Day. Georgia will look to send off graduating and/or potentially NFL bound players with a win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Are there reasons to be worried about the visitors from the Holy City? Sure, if you’re committed enough you can find something to worry about in any situation. I think a reasonable level and subject of worry would be to be slightly concerned about whether Kirby Smart can get his starters largely out of the game by the start of the third quarter without anyone suffering any injury or suspensions. That’s it. That’s the list.

In terms of things to look for, it will be interesting to see whether and to what extent we see JT Daniels at quarterback, Dominick Blaylock at receiver, and perhaps some guys whose names and numbers you have to look up when they make a play. That’s always a nice thing on a late fall afternoon.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!