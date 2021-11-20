Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Things are a bit subdued in the early morning here, just outside The Classic City, as I imagine they are in the tailgating lots around Athens proper as well. Playing a team so they can collect a paycheck at noon on the second to last Saturday of the regular season is never ideal. But it is Senior Day Between the Hedges and, boy, do we have some guys that deserve celebrating. They’re mean. They’re nasty, They’re disciplined. And, by Gawd, they are gonna keep their mouths shut and point to the scoreboard come hell or high water. This Georgia Bulldogs squad and this season has been a blessing to us all and we have the players to thank for that.

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg BItes:

You’ve likely been made of aware that today’s game is not on your typical nationally-televised sports outlets. Check in here to see all the ways you can experience the gameday action.

Assuming things go as planned, Dawgs Daily from SI has a few freshmen you might want to watch for as they potentially get some playing time.

I strenuously object to this take (at least until it has playoff implications, which I don’t see happening any time soon). If watching your rivals flail around in a flaming heap is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.

In searching recent Georgia news in preparation for this writing, I encountered this nonsense no less than five times. So let me be clear: The words and deeds of a bandwagon jumping Canadian rapper have absolutely no impact whatsoever on anything that happens on a football field.

And finally, Georgia has announced today’s team captains and the Seniors (and a few Juniors) who will be honored.

As you, no doubt, are aware, this will also serve as your Open Comment Thread for the morning and accompanying preview show shenanigans. A friendly reminder: Set aside a few minutes before the clock strikes twelve to sort out all the ESPN+/SECN+ login nonsense so you don’t miss a single minute of our truly special team on the field. Macondawg will be along shortly with today’s game threads and perhaps some others for the afternoon and evening action.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!