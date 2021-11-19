Friday Dawg Bites Is Showing Up For The Seniors

Welcome to the end of the work week. For some of you, today might be your last workday before the Thanksgiving holiday. Whether you’re preparing for two days off or nine, here’s to kicking back and watching some college football this weekend.

Georgia’s game against Charleston Southern doesn’t have much hype around it, and that is for obvious reasons. If not to see a marquee matchup, I hope that Bulldog Nation shows up loud and proud on Saturday in Sanford Stadium for this group of Seniors.

Yes, it’s a noon kick against an FCS team, but this group has given us much joy and they deserve a full stadium to give them a round of applause as they take the field in Athens for the last time.

None of us know how the story of the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs will end, but I know that it began in earnest when Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Zamir White, and James Cook decided to return for their Senior seasons instead of entering last April’s NFL Draft. They came back with the goal of a national championship in mind, and when they made that decision it gave the Georgia program a group of veteran leaders that they have not had since 2017.

We often spend off-seasons talking about the talent of the returning players at each program, but if you’ve ever played team sports you know that leadership and chemistry can sometimes be a bigger factor in who wins a championship than talent.

The 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions of the Georgia Bulldogs were full of talent and promise, but this group has a love for each other. I got to know Christopher Smith II this summer through our NIL deal with DawgSportsLive. In talking to him I realized two things about this team.

The first was that this group of Bulldogs had turned UGA into a self-lead program. They spent all summer pushing each other in the weight room and during player run drills with one goal in mind… Win a National Championship. The second thing that was obvious was that this group “gets it.”

By “gets it” I mean that they understand how hungry this fanbase is to break the 41 year drought. They know how the close calls in 2012, 2017 and 2018 continue to haunt many Georgia fans. They know how much passion there is, and they know that there’s countless numbers of people watching them play every Saturday who would give nearly anything to run onto that turf with a UGA jersey on their back. They channel all of that into their play, and for that every Bulldog fan should be grateful.

Yes, it’s a noon game. Yes, it’s Charleston Southern. Yes, it’s worth your time to be there.

Until later… Go Dawgs!