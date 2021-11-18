Cocktail Thursday: Charleston Southern Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs are coming out of the other side of a weeks long grind of SEC play and looking to take a cupcake break, you could probably use a drink. I can help with that.

A weird dichotomy has emerged over the past few weeks so far as the Dawgs’ 2021 schedule is concerned. The narrative coming into this season was that once Georgia got past Clemson in its opener that the Red and Black’s schedule was marshmallowy soft.

And if you look at it on a week by week basis that’s sort of true. Georgia didn’t face Alabama in the regular season. It didn’t face a Texas A&M squad that’s looked like a playoff contender in its best moments. The Florida team it faced was, well, about what keen observers would expect from a team composed of Dan Mullen recruits coached by Dan Mullen.

But week in and week out this Georgia team hasn’t had the luxury of a lay-off. The Arkansas team that was supposed to be a gimme? Came to town as an undefeated top ten squad. The Kentucky Wildcats? Not doormats this year, but an undefeated team playing surprisingly complete football. Tennessee team in year one of a total rebuild under Josh Heupel? Turned out to be one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

The closest thing to a perceived cupcake Georgia faced all season was an anemic Vanderbilt squad in week four and they did exactly what they were supposed to, throttling the ‘Dores 62-0. The Bulldogs haven’t been an underdog all year, and haven’t faced a single digit point spread since week one. But just about every game has offered at least some room for pregame Munsoning.

Until now. There’s no reasonable scenario that includes Charleston Southern staying close with Georgia. This Saturday is hopefully a chance to rest the starters early, see what some of the young guys can do, and to generally chill out on what promises to be a pleasant early winter day to close out the home slate in the Classic City.

And what’s the perfect drink to chill out on a fall day in the Classic City? A chilled, fall twist on a classic cocktail.

The fall-ini.

It’s a twist on the classic Italian bellini. Normally made with peach purée and emblematic of summer time, this version has a distinctly fall flavor. The recipe makes a pitcher of delightful drinks. You’ll need:

8 oz apple cider

8 oz cinnamon-infused vodka (Stupidly easy recipe below)

1 750ml bottle Prosecco

Apple slices for garnish

In keeping with our worry-free weekend it’s a no muss, no fuss preparation. Mix the cider and vodka in the vessel of your choice. Pop the cork on the Prosecco and fill that vessel the rest of the way up. Garnish with an apple slice and enjoy.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

Cinammon vodka- Combine 8 ounces of good quality vodka, half a teaspoon of white sugar, and one cinnamon stick in an airtight container and let it sit for 16-24 hours. The longer it sits the spicier it gets.