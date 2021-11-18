Thursday ‘Dawg Bites is Still Lovin’ the Leak

Good morning, Dawg brothers and sisters. We’ve made it over the hump and are cruising towards another football Saturday, replete with one or two games of consequence but a slate full ‘o sugary sweet cupcakes, one of which we shall consume.

The audio of Kirby Smart firing up his troops during halftime against Florida down in Jacksonville that was leaked yesterday has pretty much gone ‘round the world and back a few times already. I thought it was great. You thought it was great. The Twittersphere pretty much thought it awesome. Hell, even Rottentomatoes.com gave it a 97% “Fresh” rating. It’s a Fact! Just do a Kirby Smart audio Twitter search and enjoy the comments.

On the Kirby leaked audio.

No coach wants the confidentiality of his locker room breeched like this.

Yet, I think it makes him look great overall.

The language is bad. Some won't like it.

But I'd play it for every recruit who comes to visit.

Twice.https://t.co/isAnPSEweE — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 17, 2021

“Leaked” may or may not be the appropriate description of how this audio came to be. I’ve only seen some mild criticism thus far and even some of the rival boards are actually giving props to the fire and passion that CKS displays each and every day. For Florida, he doesn’t hold back. If you ask me, the unintended (or, intended?) consequences of the :40 seconds of pure fire and brimstone is going to pay dividends with recruits down the road. If this was a ploy by someone to try and get Kirby in some sort of trouble, it backfired - big time. If this was a stealthy way to show the passion of our head coach, it was brilliant marketing.

Woot!

It’s zero to f*****n zero and you make them never want to play again All that s**t they’re talkin’, I love it... Don’t say s**t to their undisciplined a** because we are. We are disciplined. - Head Coach Kirby Smart.

Maybe he should speak before both houses of Congress to bring our nation together. It couldn’t hurt.

To consistently beat your most hated rival, you need a coach who is wild, not mild. Kirby Smart is wild. #FTMF.

Stetson Bennett is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy given out to the nation’s premiere walk-on. Jordan Davis is now a finalist for The Nagurski Trophy for the nation’s premiere defensive player. The other 2 finalists are Alabama’s Will Anderson (LB) and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux (DL). We already know that Nakobe Dean is up for The Butkus Award for the top linebacker. There’s a ton of talent on this team - we know that. There’s a ton of talent waiting in the wings. These are, indeed, really good times.

Kirby smart spoke on the progress of freshman QB Brock Vandagriff and other young ‘Dawgs who figure to get some reps against Charleston Southern on Saturday.

