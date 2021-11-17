 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chapel Bell Curve Tennessee Review: Behold the Short King of Kings!

By macondawg
NCAA Football: Georgia at Tennessee Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan and Justin have returned to wrap up the Tennessee game like, well, Tennessee receiver’s blocking in the screen game. Among other things they wax rhapsodic about:

  • James Cook, who’s so much more than a scatback, both in Todd Monken’s scheme and in our hearts.
  • How Tennessee was basically never in this game no matter what your emotions and Twitter timeline may have led you to believe.
  • The Stetson Bennett offense: say what you will about it Dude, at least it’s an ethos.
  • SEC football programs as characters from a role-playing game with which I am completely unfamiliar. Yet somehow all the guys’ selections make perfect sense.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

