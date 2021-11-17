Chapel Bell Curve Tennessee Review: Behold the Short King of Kings!

Nathan and Justin have returned to wrap up the Tennessee game like, well, Tennessee receiver’s blocking in the screen game. Among other things they wax rhapsodic about:

James Cook, who’s so much more than a scatback, both in Todd Monken’s scheme and in our hearts.

How Tennessee was basically never in this game no matter what your emotions and Twitter timeline may have led you to believe.

The Stetson Bennett offense: say what you will about it Dude, at least it’s an ethos.

SEC football programs as characters from a role-playing game with which I am completely unfamiliar. Yet somehow all the guys’ selections make perfect sense.

As always please like and subscribe at whatever podcast boulangerie you frequent for hot, flaky auditory croissants. Maybe throw a buck or so in their Patreon. Just saying.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!