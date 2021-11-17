Around the SEC Laughs and Points to the Scoreboard

The SEC regular season is over for the Georgia Bulldogs, who finished undefeated in league play for the first time since 1982.

Though the Dawgs have finished completed their regular season SEC schedule, there is still quite a good slate of games remaining, including Alabama-Arkansas, the Egg Bowl, and the Iron Bowl.

As we do every week, let’s look around the league to see who is making headlines:

A CBS report indicate Florida will not part ways with head coach Dan Mullen during the regular season. I hope they don’t part ways with him at all, though games against Missouri and Florida State could ultimately decide his fate. Do you root for further Gator embarrassment and losses to those teams, or do you cheer for the Gators to win their remaining games and save Mullen’s job? (I am begrudgingly doing the latter.)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was lost for the year after sustaining a broken ankle in the Tigers’ loss to Mississippi State. We wish Nix a speedy and complete recovery from this injury. TJ Finley, the quarterback who led the comeback against Georgia State, will step in as the Auburn starting quarterback.

With a win over Vanderbilt, a clause was activated in Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ contract that extended him another year, paying him $6.5 million extra in a deal that goes through June 2027. Stoops’ clause was activated due to the Wildcats winning seven games this year and could help keep him in Lexington during this coaching cycle.

In future SEC program news, Texas lost to Kansas. That’s it. That’s the bullet point.

Just laugh and point to the scoreboard. GO DAWGS!!!