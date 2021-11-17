NFL Dawgs Update

Which NFL Dawgs had a big week? Look no further!

With Nick Chubb out, the Browns had a long day against the Patriots, losing 45-7 with David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn paving the way on the offensive line.

In a 22-10 to the Dolphins, the Ravens got three tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble from Justin Houston.

The Niners dominated the Rams 31-10, with Leonard Floyd having three tackles for LA, Sony Michel rushing for 20 yards, and Matthew Stafford passing for 243 yards.

Ben Jones was in for every offensive snap in the Titans' win over the Saints, and Monty Rice had a team-best 11 tackles.

Mecole Hardman had two catches for 27 yards, and the Chiefs beat the Raiders 41-14.

In a lopsided 45-17 win for the Bills against the Jets, Isaiah McKenzie had 17 yards rushing, including an eight-yard touchdown.

Eric Stokes kept things locked down for the Packers, having a tackle and defended pass in a 17-0 shutout of the Seahawks.

Eric Stokes Jr vs the Seahawks today

47 Coverage Snaps

4 Targets

0 Receptions

0 Yards@GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/O8YvoCgQTF — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 15, 2021

D’Andre Swift set a career-high with 33 rushes for 130 yards in the Lions 16-16 tie against the Steelers.

D'Andre Swift had some fun runs in Week 10 pic.twitter.com/BtPiqYzaHx — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 16, 2021

Tyson Campbell had five tackles and a defended pass in the Jaguars 23-17 loss to the Colts.

AJ Green had a four-yard catch in the Cardinals 34-10 loss to the Panthers.