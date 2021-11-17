Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Doesn’t Want To Rush

Welcome to Wednesday, Bulldog Fans! Time has really slipped up on yours truly. The holidays are seemingly in full swing already, November is half over, the SEC regular season slate is complete (at least for UGA), and this Saturday represents the last time this team will take Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Where did it all go?

Having set all kinds of school records with a 10-0 record, undefeated in the SEC, margins of victory, scoring, preventing scoring, all that jazz, I am trying hard to mentally slow things down and enjoy this special Georgia Bulldogs football season. So even if you are only looking forward to facing Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, or if Georgia makes the College Football Playoffs for the 2nd time, or even if you think we’re destined for national championship... well, just don’t rush me.

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

Your Georgia Bulldogs are still the finest in the land. Alabama continues to reap the rewards of highly placed administration insiders, Oregon loves that the Big 12 and ACC front-loaded their derp, and Ohio State is actually worried about Jim Harbaugh.

Head Coach Kirby Smart met with the media Tuesday evening and gave several injury updates. The flu bug is still causing problems, but most of the in-game injuries suffered in Knoxville don’t seem to linger.

The Georgia Men’s Basketball team continues to field a team, and continues to allow Tom Crean to take charge of the bench. The game versus South Carolina State was welcome, as high energy, drives to the basket, and a 76-60 victory were all witnessed by the Stegeman crowd.

As has been discussed on these pages before, Stetson Bennett IV is under consideration for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the country’s most outstanding player that began his career as a walk-on. The Mailman is now one of three finalists, with the winner announced Monday, December 6th.

The intrepid folks over at the Red & Black grabbed the human interest angle, and caught up with class of 2022 kicker Luke Brown. They got the low-down from Brown on his time visiting Athens on Game Day and the recruiting process.

In a classic case of good problems to have, and worrying about things outside of your control, Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning continues to garner national attention and get credit for the #elite defense the Dawgs put on the field week after week.

Channing Tindall is the 10th Bulldog to be named a Walter Camp National Player of the Week.

With no clear frontrunner, many organizations are putting out their own version of Heisman finalists. This one looks pretty good.

Some audio of Kirby Smart leaked, purportedly recorded at halftime of the Georgia-Florida game. I won’t link to it here, as we aim to be more family-friendly. This is not that, nor friendly towards the Gators. I still imagine it went over pretty well with those present at that time.

As soon as we know who will be honored at Senior Day, we’ll let you know. The extra pandemic year has made these projections about as reliable as Dan Mullen’s press conference self-awareness.

That’s all for now. Stick around for more of our weekly features including RedCrake’s TV schedule and more. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!