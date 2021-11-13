MVDs: Tennessee Edition

You don’t escape Neyland Stadium with a resounding victory and not covered in mustard without getting a total team effort. But even then, some players are bound to rise above the rest. They are your MVDs- the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 41-17 victory over Tennessee.

Offense: James Cook. Cook tied a career high with 3 touchdowns, 2 on the ground and another through the air. His 104 rushing yards led the team on a night when he was by far the most explosive runner in red and black. Add in a 23 yard touchdown reception and Cook is the clear choice for me on this side of the ball.

Defense: Channing Tindall. The Bulldogs has several defenders step up big on the afternoon. Nakobe Dean led the team in tackles with 11 stops. Derion Kendrick JD a key interception. But of all the agents of chaos on the Bulldog defense Tindall was the most chaotic. He tallied 8 total tackles, including 3 sacks and forced a fumble that led to a score. All in all a phenomenal effort.

Special teams: Jack Podlesny. I gave strong consideration to Jake Camarda, who averaged 50.8 yards per punt for the game and was also solid on kickoffs. But Podlesny’s two field goals, especially the 40 yarder to tie things up at 10, felt outsized in their importance. It was nice to see Hot Pod kicking with some authority and confidence, something we may yet need down the stretch.

