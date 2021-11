Jimbo’s bringing the Aggies to the Grove, Arkansas has their best shot to knock off LSU in awhile, and Notre Dame will try to bottle up that rocket-powered Virginia offense. There’s a plethora of great college football for you to watch as you bask in the completion of an undefeated SEC season, and this is the place to discuss it all with your fellow Dawg fans.

Y’all be nice, play pretty, and have a great evening.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!