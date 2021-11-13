Third Quarter Open Thread

After some early struggles the UGA defense has begun to look like the UGA defense. For its part the Tennessee defense has begun to look like its normally compliant self. Add it all up and the Red and Black will take the field to start the second half with the ball and a 24-10 lead.

After churning out 163 yards and 10 points on their first three drives the Vols have managed 21 yards and a turnover on the following five. As a result the visitors from Athens hold a 275-184 advantage in offensive yardage.

Stetson Bennett has gotten the job done through the air (12 of 21 for 154 yards and a touchdown) and on the ground (5 rushes for 32 yards and another score).

A score on this first drive of the second half would give the ‘Dawgs some breathing room. But the defense absolutely cannot get complacent against a Vol offense that can score faassttttt.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!