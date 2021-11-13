First Quarter Open Thread

Your Georgia Bulldogs will kick off in Neyland Stadium in mere moments against the Tennessee Volunteers, the latest team scheduled to present a new challenge to the UGA offense.

In terms of pregame news we know that Stetson Bennett warmed up with the 1’s as expected, and that Jamaree Salyer both traveled and warmed up. But Broderick Jones is taking snaps with the first team offense at tackle. So Salyer may be there on a “just in case” basis. Dominick Blaylock is running routes in warm ups, meaning we could see him for the first time this season.

The key for Georgia in this one is going to be staying disciplined against a Tennessee attack that tries to take advantage of pace of play to get you out of position and catch you looking the wrong way.

If the Bulldogs can get a solid early lead that would be great, but at the same time we may not be able to sit on the ball in the second half. Tennessee doesn’t rely on extended drives to score. They’d be happy to trade time for quick points.

I continue to think the snaps and injuries sustained by the Vol defense may be a real problem for the home team, but we’ll see. There have also been rumors that Georgia may be missing some players or have some playing with flu, which has been going around campus, but so is almost every college football team in the southeast right now. Dan Mullen isn’t our coach, so I think we’ll play through that.

Let’s do it.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!