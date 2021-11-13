Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a gorgeous fall day just outside of Athens, Georgia. There is a chill in the air and a substantial ham is taking in everything my smoker can dish out. On today’s gameday platter, we have your #1 Georgia Bulldogs visiting the Tennessee Volunteers, It may have slipped past you, given the season-long dominance of the Dawgs (I almost didn’t notice myself),but a win in Knoxville today will mark an undefeated run through the SEC slate. But taking on the Vols on that godforsaken field of theirs won’t be a cakewalk... I’m confident that Georgia will defeat Tennessee, but I’m more than a little concerned that the demon turf of Neyland Stadium might jump up out of of nowhere and do some damage to the Bulldog depth chart.

Anyway, perhaps it’s time for a little musical accompaniment...

And now, your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

First up, Kirby Smart drinks Dan Mullen’s milkshake. As it is, forever shall it be.

And if you were wondering what said milkshake might bring Between the Hedges, here you go.

Those crazy kids from Ohio that seem hellbent on picking all the Georgia games are at it again. And 3 out of 4 think it’ll be a rout... so that’s not a bad thing.

Speaking of routs, the AJC makes the case for Georgia’s “easy” romp through the SEC schedule. In what I am sure is shocking news, I disagree. There is nothing “easy” about the number of injuries UGA has suffered, (particularly on the offensive side of the ball).. And as I’m sure you’ve heard, all those offenses that were going to test Georgia’s defense are suddenly not any good,.

If you’d like an update on all the post-season awards individual Dawgs are up for, well you’re in luck.

Finally, on the basketball court, your Georgia Bulldogs are facing off against the Cincinnati Bearcats this evening. I can’t imagine how this could possibly end poorly.

As you know by now, this post will also serve as your open comment thread through this morning’s action including College Gameday, SEC Nation, the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, and so on. Let us know what you think about the Dawgs and Vols, today’s other day games, and how you plan to kill the time until 3:30 rolls around. Macondawg will be along with additional gameday threads shortly.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!