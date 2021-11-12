‘Dawgs Land Another Major 2022 Commit

For the second day in a row Kirby Smart & Co. have rerouted a major former Florida Gator commit to Athens.

Yesterday it was fast-rising 2023 wide receiver Raymond Cottrell. Today it was four star 2022 defensive back Julian “Julio” Humphrey.

Humphrey committed to Florida back in May but took an unofficial visit to Athens over the summer and made it back a couple of more times, including for the Arkansas game on October 3rd. He decommitted from the sinking S.S. Mullen soon thereafter.

Humphrey ultimately chose the ‘Dawgs over fellow finalists LSU and instate Texas A&M (another school having a phenomenal recruiting cycle by the way). Rated the #94 recruit nationally in 247Sports’ composite rankings, the 6’1, 185 pound Humphrey has safety size with corner speed, and may actually run track at Georgia as well. That size/speed combo means he could play either corner, nickel, or safety for the Red and Black, in addition to being an option as a kick returner.

Humphrey’s commitment is the 22nd for the 2022 cycle, and extends Georgia’s lead over Alabama and Notre Dame in the race for the top signing class in the nation. With a ton of momentum and the specter of significant NFL attrition from the current roster it’s a safe bet that Georgia is far from done for this class.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!