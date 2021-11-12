 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chapel Bell Curve Tennessee Preview: Featuring Harvey Mizzou’s Hillbilly Cousin Stanley Vowles

By macondawg
University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

No, Nathan and Justin weren’t in fact visited by a hill jack version of Missouri’s beloved holiday visitor. But they did discuss some other arguably fictitious stuff related to Georgia’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, including:

  • The situational ethics of liking “Rocky Top.”
  • The situational inaccuracy of Hendon Hooker.
  • The situational awareness of the Tennessee offensive line.

As always please like, subscribe and share as appropriate at your podcast bodega of choice. And...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...