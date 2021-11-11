Class of 2023 Five-Star Jayden Wayne to Visit UGA for Charleston Southern Game

Jayden Wayne’s recruitment is heating up, and some of the best programs in the nation are eager to land the five-star out of Tacoma, Washington.

Wayne has told DawgSports that he plans to visit Georgia for the Charleston Southern game next weekend, and there will be more than one UGA coach who is excited about that news.

Wayne is the #1 ranked player in the state of Washington and the 29th ranked player nationally in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Most recruiting services list him as a defensive lineman, but the coveted prospect is one of the most versatile athletes in the Class of 2023.

At 6’5” 245 pounds, he makes an impact as an edge rusher, outside linebacker, and tight end on his high-school team. Todd Hartley and Dan Lanning are Wayne’s lead recruiters, and the Georgia staff thinks he has the skills to play multiple positions in the SEC.

When asked if he has a favorite position Wayne told Dawg Sports, “I love defense. I love hitting the QB.”

Wayne’s tape is impressive. He is the rare player who looks like an explosive pass rusher on one clip and a fluid route runner on the next. Georgia has shown a willingness to use its best athletes on both sides of the ball by featuring Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter in goal line packages. Carter caught a TD out of one of those “Jumbo” sets last year. Will Dawg fans be watching Wayne play a similar role a few years from now?

Georgia will have to beat out Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Oregon, and many others for his services first. His upcoming visit to Athens could be a step towards doing just that.