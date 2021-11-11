Thursday ‘Dawg Bites Doesn’t Own a Single Orange Thing

Good morning, troopers! Welcome to another installment of Dawg Bites, where we scour the interwebs for anything worth posting in the off-chance that you haven’t already scoured those same interwebs and read something we've found.

It’s Us vs. Them on Saturday; Red ‘n Black vs. Creamsicle orange. Another trip to Kneeland Stadium. There’s nothing we can do about how they practice pot-hole management and lawn maintenance up there, so we’ll just have to hope and pray no one (on either side) gets injured and we have a good clean game with no condiments falling from the sky. I’m so thankful I was raised a Bulldog. About those Volunteers? I wouldn’t want to be like you.

One of my all-time favorite guitar solos at 1:45...

I’m sure you have seen this by now. My only comment is that this is a sad, tragic development for everyone involved.

Georgia's Adam Anderson has been charged with rape by Athens-Clarke County police. He "voluntarily surrendered" this evening, per his lawyer, who mains that Anderson "is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court." — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 11, 2021

Let us hope that justice prevails.

It still feels weird playing the Tennessee Vols this late in the season, just as it feels weird to play Auburn early on. If you’re headed up towards the Cumberland Plateau to see the game in person, prepare yourself for a very cool day. Although it’ll be sunny, ‘ol sol goes to sleep early these days. The highs during the afternoon might not crack 50 degrees, with light winds. The kicking game shouldn’t be affected, but I’m of the opinion that anything on their side of the 50 should be 4-down territory. Temperatures, once the sun sets, will begin to tumble into the low 40’s and upper 30’s. Brrrrrr.

Seth Emerson over at The Athletic ($$) points out the similarities between 2017 and 2021. In case you don’t have a subscription, the piece touches upon upper-class leadership and the “follow me” mantra that guys like Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Jamree Salyer have demonstrated.

This is strong...

Hey Tennessee fans, you better bring this too because you’ll be playing “ketchup” all game pic.twitter.com/Ra8eM7r8R0 — Melissa (@mellyc620) November 10, 2021

Watch out for a recent LSU decommit who is planning on taking an official visit to Georgia. Shone Washington is a big defensive tackle out of New Orleans who Georgia had offered back in March. The fallout from a fired coach always has recruting implications - mostly bad. Sometimes a coach doesn’t have to be fired to lose recruits (looks at map, follows I-75, exit ramp 93 to Gainesville).

Another big time decision is coming up on Friday for this blue-chipper. Dawgs on Top?

AJC’s Dawgnation has a quick recap of Wednesday’s practice and injury updates. Things are looking positive to get Jamaree Salyer back into the lineup this week. His presence is invaluable.

Graham and Josh bringing the content...

Christopher Smith’s return has been big for UGA. Here he recognized the formation and knew the screen was coming. He directs Bullard upfield and comes down to stuff the play. Elite prep by @cpsmithdb



We cover the game within the game on @DawgSports_Livepic.twitter.com/7gQPhVDiTH — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) November 10, 2021

That’s all I’ve got this morning. I hope that first cup ‘o Joe was perfect and you all have a wonderful day. As for me, I’m off today (Veteran’s Day). I want to thank the veterans out there who have sacrificed and served our country. God Bless you all.

That’s all I’ve got (and could find).

As Always, GO DAWGS!