Around the SEC Wants a Stockpile of Kickers

Wow. It’s already time for Georgia to play the final regular season conference game of the 2021 season. Feels a bit odd that the last SEC game is against Tennessee.

If you’re like me, you have not forgotten how the 2013 and 2015 games in Knoxville went with so many injuries to key players and obnoxious Tennessee fans celebrating upsets and near-upsets. Also, I was living in Nashville in 2016 and vividly remember how Tennessee fans celebrated the Dobbs Hail Mary. (I was also living in Houston in 2018 when Texas beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Tennessee and Texas fan celebrations after both games were extremely similar.)

Vols fans are some of my least favorite in the SEC. I truly hope Dan Lanning’s defense shows up to Neyland Stadium on a mission, a la Mel Tucker’s 2017 defense that shutout Tennessee in Knoxville.

In the meantime, let’s look around the league to see who is making headlines:

· Florida has fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. I’ll repeat it again for those in the back: everything is fine in Gainesville.

· Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks has entered the transfer portal. The junior was a four-star recruit and has played in seven games this season.

· Some reports indicate that LSU’s top choice to replace Ed Orgeron as head coach is Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. Though Fisher was previously an assistant at LSU under Nick Saban, he has quite a lucrative contract in College Station. It will take a lot of persuading for Fisher to leave.

· Another week, another Mike Leach quote, this time about kickers. After their loss to Arkansas, the Mississippi State head coach stated that he wants “to have a pile of kickers that are available that we cultivate, develop.” If you have any kicking experience and live in Starkville, I’d suggest going to walk-on tryouts.

Orange is ugly. GO DAWGS!!!