Chapel Bell Curve Mizzou Review

Justin and Nathan are back like Texas football, except for real, to review the Missouri win. There are lots of interesting nuggets in this one, including but not exclusively the following:

Dangerous Dan Jackson appreciation.

Mark Richt appreciation.

UGA defense appreciation.

Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, and Jamaree Salyer appreciation.

The most protracted hot dog-related math exercise in college football podcast history.

As always please rate highly and subscribe at the podcast trading post of your choice.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!