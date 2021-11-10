NFL Dawgs Update

Nick Chubb is back on the field, and the Cleveland Browns are very glad that is the case.

In a rout over the Bengals, he rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, one being from 70 yards out...all the way to the river!

CONFIRMED: Nick Chubb has reached The River! #DawgCheck pic.twitter.com/dtKQZwaE6T — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) November 9, 2021

Sadly, Chubb may miss this week’s game due to COVID-19. Here’s to a speedy recovery.

Ben Jones and the Titans stunned the Rams on Sunday night, 28-16. Leonard Floyd had five tackles and a sack for the Rams, Sony Michel rushed for 20 yards and Matthew Stafford passed for 294 yards and a touchdown.

Tyson Campbell had five tackles in the Jaguars dramatic 9-6 win against the Bills, who got 129 kickoff return yards for the Bills.

Despite 38 receiving yards from Chris Conley and four tackles and 1.5 sacks from Jordan Jenkins, the Texans fell 17-9 to the Dolphins.

Mecole Hardman’s 20 receiving yards helped the Chiefs beat the Packers, 13-7.

The Patriots powered past the Panthers, 24-6 as David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn started every offensive play on the offensive line for New England.

Justin Houston had three QB hurries and a tackle, and the Ravens beat the Vikings 34-31 in overtime.

Led by Tae Crowder’s nine tackles, the Giants beat the Raiders 13-6 with Azeez Ojulari having two tackles.

In a close 29-27 loss to the Steelers, the Bears were led by Roquan Smith’s 12 tackles, sack, and tackle for a loss.